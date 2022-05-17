San Diegans stand up to hate

Good Morning, I’m Annica Colbert….it’s Tuesday, May 17th>>>>

San Diegans take a stand against racism

Federal officials say they’ve found a sophisticated cross-border tunnel in Otay Mesa.

Officials announced the discovery Monday.

They say it has reinforced walls, a rail system, power and ventilation.

The tunnel was found after Homeland Security officials staked out a stash house in National City last week.

Six people were arraigned Monday afternoon at the federal courthouse in downtown San Diego on drug trafficking charges.

California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards has been ruled unconstitutional.

Los Angeles judge Maureen duffy-lewis issued her ruling friday.

The conservative legal group Judicial Watch sued over the law.

They argued it was illegal to use taxpayer funds to enforce a statute that violates the California constitution by mandating a gender-based quota.

The state countered saying the law didn’t create quotas because boards could add seats for women without taking seats away from men.

San Diego city officials say there’s more than 800-thousand dollars that need to be returned to more than 1-thousand residents and business owners.

According to the city, the most common types of unclaimed monies are returned checks for overpayment of business taxes, overpaid utilities and other fees. For the link to check if the city owes you money go to, kpbs.org

Local violence prevention groups held a vigil and protest at Balboa Park last night, to stand up against hate and gun violence … KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado was there and says they also called on politicians to take action.

We come to a time where we know that racial violence Lord has been normalized, well Father we speak out against it we ask through the power of your spirit that you would help us

The vigil and protest to denounce racial hate and gun violence started with a prayer and moment of silence led by Bishop Cornelius Bowser of Charity Apostolic Church. Then the names of the ten, mostly Black victims who police say were gunned down by a self proclaimed white supremacist were read

Erin Selter Katherine Massey Ruth Witfield …

The Question that I’ve gotten over the past two days is how are you feeling, are you okay? I am not okay, we are not okay

Aeiramique Glass Blake a representative of the black political association of California San Diego spoke of the pain and trauma the Buffalo shooting has caused the Black community across the country … and called for action by politicians who have yet to fulfill promises

Today is a day of reckoning, today I say no more (cheers)

She also called out those who stay silent in the wake of horrific racial violence and injustice

stop it show up

Kitty Alvarado KPBS News

Abortion rights advocates say they’re focusing on the upcoming elections in the wake of the leaked draft opinion that signals Roe V Wade will be overturned.

Vernita Gutierrez is with Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.

She helped organize the rally.. over the weekend in downtown San Diego.. that drew thousands.

She says it’s time for action–

“The real goal is to elect more pro-abortion and pro-sexually reflective health legislators into our congress but we also need to do that at the local level as well.”

If Roe is overturned, more than two dozen states are poised to ban abortions or severely restrict them–California is not among them.

The LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest has reopened its doors after being shut down for two years because of the pandemic.

KPBS Reporter M.G. Perez has more.

The epicenter of San Diego’s LGBTQ community is best known simply as THE CENTER…in the heart of Hillcrest on Normal Street.

The Center shut its doors in March 2020 as the COVID pandemic proceeded. For the past two years, staff members did their best to provide services online when possible.

Food distribution never stopped. In fact, it went from serving 600 people a month in 2020…to more than 2-thousand even now.

But at the heart of the Center are the resources to support marginalized people including immigrants and those living with HIV/AIDS…providing power through knowledge.

Gus Hernandez is The Center’s Senior Director of Communications

“We support the LGBTQ community in providing access to education resources here at the Center to make sure they are educated and know how to protect themselves, protect their loved ones.”

The Center also underwent thousands of dollars in renovations making the building safer and more modern. MGP KPBS NEWS

Last week, California released draft updates to a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions, but it left environmental groups with concerns.

The plan was first created in 2008 and is updated every five years.

CapRadio’s Manola Secaira has more.

The draft’s goal is carbon neutrality by 2045. This would mean the state is removing as much carbon from the air as it’s emitting. Some of its strategies include transitioning to zero-emission transportation and all-electric appliances in new homes.

But environmental groups say the plan could perpetuate rather than phase out fossil fuels. They’ve criticized it’s reliance on carbon capturing technologies and a cap-and-trade program.

White: They're framing it as like, this is a super ambitious, an equity based plan. Right? But it's not.

That’s Catherine Garoupa White. She’s the executive director of the Central Valley Air Quality Coalition and is a member of the environmental justice advisory committee for the plan.

White: It's business as usual and it's not equity oriented. It's oriented towards polluting industries… and perpetuating what we've already been doing.

The draft is in the midst of a 45-day comment period. The plan will likely be approved in the fall.

As you just heard, Carbon capture is a major player in California’s plans for cutting emissions. And not everyone is convinced it’s going to help the way it’s supposed to.

But what IS carbon capture technology, and how does it work?

David Victor is a Professor of Innovation and Public Policy at UC San Diego. He spoke to KPBS Midday Edition Host Maurren Cavanaugh. Here’s that interview.

That was David Victor, Professor of Innovation and Public Policy at UC San Diego. He was speaking with KPBS midday Edition host Maureen Kavanaugh.

