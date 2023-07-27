Tent encampment ban takes effect this weekend

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Thursday, July 27th.

>>>>

A ban on tent encampments in parts of the city of San Diego goes into effect this weekend.

More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

######

Dozens of health care workers were out picketing in front of Kaiser’s Zion Medical Center yesterday.

It's part of a coordinated protest at more than 40 Kaiser facilities across the state to bring awareness to critical staffing conditions.

Food service worker Trayvon Moss says the staffing shortage sometimes means food service gets delayed up to 2 hours … and patients get angry.

“They're just mad because they're hungry. right? it's part of it. you get hungry, you get irritated, you can't feel better. and they didn't come here to get more sick. they came to get well.”

Kaiser calls the picketing a bargaining ploy.

In a statement … Kaiser says it has committed to hiring 10-thousand new workers.

The current contract is set to expire on September 30th.

########

A heat advisory for the county’s valley areas has been extended to 8 P-M tomorrow.

The National Weather Service says temps could reach up to 100 degrees in the inland valleys.

If you’re looking for ways to keep cool during this hot weather consider celebrating National Water Park Day tomorrow.

You could visit SeaWorld, Sesame Place San Diego, or the LEGOLAND or Wave waterparks.

Or you could cool off at one of the county’s free splash pads…

There's one in Civita Park in Mission Valley, another at the Waterfront Park in downtown and one at the Viejas Outlets in Alpine… but that one is open only on weekends.

########

If you plan on riding the San Diego-Coronado Ferry, the cost of a one-way fare increased late last month…

The price went from 7- to 8-dollars.

But according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the price could rise to more than 9-dollars later this year if state regulators approve the operator’s request for an additional hike.

The Ferry’s operator said the higher rate is needed to cover rising costs for fuel and labor.

State officials have a hearing on August 4th to consider another price increase.

#########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now. Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

##########

San Diego police can begin enforcing the city’s unsafe camping ordinance on Sunday.

Reporter Melissa Mae has more on what enforcement could look like.

MM:The city’s unsafe camping ordinance bans tent encampments in public places when shelter beds are available and at all times within two blocks of schools and parks, canyons, transit centers and homeless shelters. MM: According to San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn’s office, officers in the San Diego Police Department’s Neighborhood Policing Division have been trained in the progressive enforcement model and will continue to provide education and outreach to homeless residents about the ordinance. MM: The city says officers will receive a list of open shelter beds in the City in-take system each morning. Whitburn says if needed, enforcement will be implemented. SW “If people refuse to take advantage of a shelter or safe sleeping site when it is offered to them, then the law can be enforced. The first time somebody would refuse a shelter bed or safe sleeping site, a police officer would give that person a warning. A second time that they declined shelter or a safe sleeping site, they could receive a misdemeanor citation and the third time there could be a custodial arrest.” MM: One outstanding question is whether San Diego’s ordinance is different enough from other camping bans that have been challenged in court to be considered constitutional says Legal analyst Dan Eaton. DE “I expect that the day the ordinance actually goes into effect and certainly no later than the first time any attempt is made to enforce the ordinance, there will be a complaint filed in San Diego Federal Court.” MM: Whitburn says he believes the ordinance is on strong legal footing. Melissa Mae KPBS News.

##########

San Diego's largest community power agency is handing out its first public grants since the agency started buying power for about a million electricity customers in the spring.

Environment reporter Erik Anderson has details.

San Diego Community Power is distributing nearly $400-thousand dollars in profits to 10 community groups. The money will fund a variety of local programs focused on renewable energy and energy literacy. The United Women of East Africa landed a 45-thousand dollar grant. The groups Mishate Mengistu hope to reach out to the county’s 30-thousand East African residents. Meshate Mengistu United Women of East Africa “We wanted to be able to teach the youth about sustainable energy. And how they can change their attitude on energy consumption and how to live green. Especially in this day and age where energy is just so expensive.” The San Diego Foundation helped with the application process and will deliver the money to the organizations in this round of funding. Erik Anderson KPBS News.

##########

Feeding San Diego says nearly 300-thousand people face hunger every day in the county.

Reporter John Carroll says, at the same time, local food pantries are hurting.

They start lining up early for food distribution on monday mornings at the water’s edge church in ocean beach. “next is to cook, to cook.” that’s patrick swanner saying the next bag to be distributed is food to cook. swanner’s been the pantry coordinator for loaves and fishes for more than two and a half years. “this is the first time since i’ve started that i’ve actually been worried about feeding people.” swanner says before the pandemic, they got all the food they needed from donations and food they bought at very low prices from feeding san diego and the san diego food bank. during the pandemic, federal assistance meant they had plenty of support. but that dried up in march and now, like many other neighborhood food pantries, they’re hurting. things are more expensive and donations aren’t keeping up. still, swanner says he doesn’t lose hope. “all we have is hope so even if we run out of food, i’ll still be giving hope. i really believe in that. and so no, i haven’t lost hope yet. it’s just been harder to find it.” their website is s-d loaves and fishes dot org if you’d like to help. and of course, feeding san diego and the san diego food bank can always use donations as well. jc, kpbs news.

##########

Coming up.... A summer camp in Imperial Beach is transforming lives – one wave at a time.

“I feel like, I kind of am a new person because… I was meeting new friends, doing new things and getting out of my comfort zone.”

We’ll have that story, just after the break.

##########

Surfing and San Diego would seem to go hand-in-hand… but not for everyone.

For some children, trips to the beach are rare.

Reporter Kitty Alvarado takes us to a summer camp giving kids a chance to ride the waves.

Nat sound fade in ocean In my dreams the ocean’s just like a magical place …Have you ever thought about how the ocean makes you feel? Jameson Winn has. He loves it so much, he sees it in his dreams. Jameson Winn Camper from Julian The ocean feels like a rand of magic coming over you making you feel great inside …His younger brother Cole says the ocean makes him feel at peace Cole Winn Camper from Julian Calming, the water is warm, the sun’s always out, and it takes away all your problems They live in Julian, on the outskirts of San Diego County. So visits to the beach are few and far between. We live far away from the ocean and we don’t get to see it a lot That’s where Camp SURF comes in. So we’re off to start our first SURF carnival of the summer! Are you all stoked? Cheers! This summer, they and dozens of other children got to spend a week at this magical place in Imperial Beach. ALRIGHT! Since 1969, this YMCA overnight camp has been making dreams come true for children all over the world. This year alone nearly 900 children will get the Camp SURF experience. We’re really focusing on positive youth development While surfing is just one activity they learn at Camp Surf, Kapili Pasa, the camp’s waterfront manager says it’s the key that unlocks happiness … Kapili Pasa Camp Surf We use surfing as a really big tool to be able to get them to trust in themselves, trust in each other …and then just to experience the beautiful ocean. But unfortunately, Camp Surf is a place most children will only see in their dreams … coming to the beach and dreaming about it just makes me feel a lot more calm and happy Jackson Rosas Camper from Escondido Jackson Rosas from Escondido says he’s in the same boat as the Winn brothers Jackson: I don’t get to see the ocean that often I don’t surf that often He thinks of the beach a lot too I imagine sitting on the beach, watching the waves …He also says people make assumptions about kids like them, just because they live in California … People think I go to the beach a lot But Navine Alavez, who helps run the YMCA camp programs in Escondido, says the reality is, spending a day at the beach is rare for many children who live in the county, and a whole week, well, that’s just simply out of reach for most families … especially families like theirs that live on the county’s margins If it weren’t for this week of camp kids would just stay at home, some are older siblings taking care of younger siblings, parents are working… a reality she knows all too well. Navin Alavez YMCA ESCONDIDO I myself didn't grow up going to the beach, even though I grew up in Encinitas I lived probably like ten minutes from the beach it wasn’t something that my parents had access to But this year she and her fellow YMCA Escondido Impact Ambassadors raised $25 thousand dollars to change that for 50 Escondido students … I want to give a voice to those students to those families Among them Jackson I got to surf, boogie board and meet new friends Jackson says Camp Surf changed him for the better I feel like, I kind of am a new person because I was meeting new friends, doing new things and getting out of my comfort zone And the Winn brothers: They feel different too, maybe it’s the surf legs they grew in just one week … This experience at the YMCA has made this life better, and made me dream bigger about things After harnessing the power of the ocean, they feel like nothing is impossible Me dream …. It made me dream bigger of being a pro surfer and learning stuff that I didn’t even know a nine year old could do But like all good things … their Camp Surf came to an end … We love Surf Camp! Cheers! but they will always carry a little piece of Camp Surf with them and they can always visit in their dreams. Ocean waves Kitty Alvarado KPBS News.

TAG: Camp Surf is open to all children, and there are scholarships.

##########

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great Thursday.

