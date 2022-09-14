Matt Hoffman Named 'Roundtable' Host

KPBS has announced Matt Hoffman as the new permanent host of “ KPBS Roundtable ,” a weekly radio program discussing the week's top stories. Hoffman has been filling in as interim host of “Roundtable” for the past year.

“I’ve long admired the ‘KPBS Roundtable’ as a platform for thoughtful deliberation on the most pressing issues facing our local communities. I couldn’t be more excited to continue this tradition for our audience and connect listeners with the best journalism in San Diego,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman started at KPBS as a newsroom assistant in 2013 and worked in the newsroom until he graduated from SDSU in 2017. He was hired as a general assignment reporter in August 2017 and as the health reporter in April 2021. He will also maintain his position as health reporter in addition to his “KPBS Roundtable” hosting duties. He previously worked at NBC San Diego as a writer and editor for their weekend morning shows. Prior to joining KPBS as a reporter, Matt spent time interning at Fox Sports San Diego, The Mighty 1090, 97 Rock, and 1270 TheFan.

“Matt is a natural storyteller and enthusiastic host whose commitment to the KPBS newsroom mission is evident in the work he does every day,” said Megan Burke, KPBS Senior Producer. “As a host he always has the listener in mind as he prepares for and leads conversations about big stories that impact San Diego.”

“KPBS Roundtable” is a 30-minute radio show where local journalists join the KPBS host to provide insight into how the week’s top stories are affecting residents of the San Diego region.

The long-running program debuted as “Editors Roundtable” in September 1998 with Gloria Penner as host. The popular show began airing as a TV program in 2013 but ceased production due to the 2020 COVID pandemic.

“KPBS Roundtable” airs Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on KPBS FM, and can be streamed on the KPBS App and at https://www.kpbs.org/news/roundtable.

