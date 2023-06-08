KPBS Launches the KPBS Parents Hub

KPBS has launched the KPBS Parents Hub ( kpbs.org/parents ), a site to help those who are parenting children under the age of 12 with content that supports them in navigating the adventure of parenting.

"Public media has been a leader in early childhood education and providing resources for parents and caregivers for decades. The KPBS Parents Hub brings together news stories, events, resources, videos, and podcasts, into a one-stop shop for San Diego parents under the trusted reputation of KPBS," says Deanna Mackey, KPBS general manager.

The KPBS Parents Hub features curated content around education, child care, mental health, health, arts and culture, and more. There is a Resources section where readers can find helpful information and tools such as a child care directory, and links to San Diego-specific support organizations. Featured stories from the KPBS news team are continuously updated so caregivers can stay up-to-date on what is happening in their own community. There is also an events calendar highlighting local performances, hands-on arts exhibits, family sporting events, and activities.

The site is starting with a content and event emphasis for the South Bay region, although all content is applicable to parents and caregivers no matter their geographic location in San Diego County. For example, KPBS is hosting an event on July 18 at 6:30pm at Southwestern College in Chula Vista to discuss what solutions are needed to provide an adequate child care system in the region.

New topics and resources from a variety of sources will be continuously added to the Parents Hub and featured on KPBS' Instagram account. Content is vetted by editors from the KPBS News team.

KPBS is also asking the community for feedback on what topics they would like to see discussed, what resources should be added, and ideas for hosted events. A feedback form on the site invites readers to ask questions and suggest topics, or readers can email kpbsfamilies@kpbs.org .

"The KPBS Parents Hub is a resource for anyone who has a child under the age 12 in their care - whether it be grandparents, aunts, uncles, foster parents, siblings or legal guardians. The purpose is to support all who have the responsibility to parent. We want the KPBS Parents Hub to be a place caregivers can think, dream and connect for their own well-being and that of their children," adds Mackey.

For more information:

Heather Milne Barger

Director of Communications and Marketing

hmilne@kpbs.org

