This Old House Radio Hour is your new destination for all things home improvement, DIY, and restoration. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse, each week we tackle your home repair questions, share expert advice, and bring you incredible stories of craftsmanship and renovation. From historic restorations to practical fixes, we celebrate the art of doing things right.

Produced in partnership with LAist-89.3 and distributed by APM-AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA. The show airs weekends beginning March 22nd and on demand Tuesday, March 25th. Check your local public radio affiliate for the time.