Woman with dark hair smiling at camera

Mika Ellison

Gloria Penner Fellow

Mika Ellison is the Gloria Penner Fellow at KPBS. As part of the Public Matters team, she produces and reports stories that cover topics related to civic engagement, local politics and democracy.

As a graduate of Northwestern University she has led the news section of WNUR, the campus radio station, as well as the audio desk at the Daily Northwestern. She also has experience in audio and news coverage through internships at Foreign Policy, Bookstr, and Quanta Magazine.

In her free time, Mika likes to explore local libraries, bake, and attempt to run.

