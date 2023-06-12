KPBS Local Content & Service Report FY2024
The Local Content and Service Report is an annual snapshot of our impact to the San Diego region during the most recent, completed fiscal year - July 2023 to June 2024. The report shares how KPBS fulfilled its public service mission in ways that brought people together, provided resources, and inspired new perspectives. It demonstrates the power of public media. We are strong when we learn and build community together.
For the best experience on your phone or tablet, tap the "Download Report" button to open the PDF in a new tab. On a desktop, the PDF is displayed directly on this page.