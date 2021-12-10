Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, June 19 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

In the heart of a city in the northern Netherlands, a once-extinct Eurasian otter makes an unlikely appearance. "The Otter: Return Of A Legend" provides a look into the life of the elusive creature and the measures needed to protect the valuable freshwater ambassador.

Watch On Your Schedule:

"The Otter: Return Of A Legend" is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Credits: Producer: Hilco Jansma Productions, Ispida Wildlife Productions. Distributed by American Public Television.