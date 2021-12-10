Give Now
Otter: Return of a Legend

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 10, 2021 at 2:47 PM PST
two otters
In the heart of a city in the northern Netherlands, a once-extinct Eurasian otter makes an unlikely appearance. "The Otter: Return Of A Legend" provides a look into the life of the elusive creature and the measures needed to protect the valuable freshwater ambassador.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, June 19 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

The Otter: Return of a Legend: Preview

Otters playing
Copyright: Brian Stoddart / Courtesy of American Public Televsion
Credits: Producer: Hilco Jansma Productions, Ispida Wildlife Productions. Distributed by American Public Television.

