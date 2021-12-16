Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

Three of the greatest builders of the animal world live in the African savannah: sociable weaver birds, aardvarks and termites. "Africa's Wild Roommates - How Animals Share Bed And Board" is a fascinating look at how different animal species, from insects to birds and large mammals, can live together peacefully under one "roof." Sociable weaver birds, aardvarks, and termites build incredible structures that are used by a variety of wildlife.

Social weaver birds live in colonies. In their hundreds, they build a nest weighing tons in which each bird has its own home. The aardwolf gets more than only living space from the aardvark. In winter it would starve without the special capabilities of its roommate. Termites build incredible structures that are used by a variety of wildlife. Aardvarks build underground cave systems meters below the ground. However, in their spectacular buildings they do not live alone. Many roommates from other species live in there as well. From small insects, reptiles and birds to large mammals.

Living together has advantages and disadvantages for the animals in the African savannah. But these communities don’t necessarily differ from their human counterparts: it’s for the benefit of all if there’s more space to live, more food, more encounters and more diversity.

