Skip to main content
weather conditions: overcast 59° Overcast

LATEST UPDATES: Tracking COVID-19 | Vaccines | Racial Justice

City Of San Diego Wants Community Input For Plan To Address Environmental Inequities

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

By Brooke Ruth, Jade Hindmon

Sewage flows through canal from Mexico near San Ysidro, March 28, 2019.

Photo by Matt Hoffman

Above: Sewage flows through canal from Mexico near San Ysidro, March 28, 2019.

KPBS Midday Edition Segments podcast branding

The plan will be laid out in the environmental justice section of the city’s general plan and include which communities within the city will be prioritized.

Aired: February 3, 2021 | Transcript

There are some neighborhoods in San Diego with beautiful tree-lined streets, parks and walking trails, farmers markets and an abundance of options for fresh foods, all underneath sunny skies and clean air from an ocean breeze.

Then there are other neighborhoods within the same city with sidewalks so uneven, it’s a hazard to walk. Fresh food is scarce, available homes have lead paint and mold. The sky is hazy from pollution and children who live there are more likely to be hospitalized from asthma.

After years of studies and decades into this growing problem, the city of San Diego is now working on a plan to address these inequities. The plan will be laid out in the environmental justice section of the city’s general plan and include which communities within the city will be prioritized.

RELATED: New Tool Measures Climate Inequality In San Diego Neighborhoods

One of the first steps in making this plan a reality is to gather input from community members, including through a survey on community conditions. The survey can be found here.

Vickie White, senior planner with the city of San Diego, joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to discuss the reasons for this plan and how it will come to fruition.

  • Need help keeping up with the news that matters most? Get the day's top news — ranging from local to international — straight to your inbox each weekday morning.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Midday Edition banner

KPBS Midday Edition is a daily radio news magazine keeping San Diego in the know on everything from politics to the arts.

Want more KPBS news?
Find us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletters.

To view PDF documents, Download Acrobat Reader.

Keep up with all the latest news, arts and culture, and TV highlights from KPBS.

Newsletter subscribe

Latest on kpbs.org

Port of Entry podcast episodePort of Entry podcast

Till Deportation Do Us Part?

More Podcasts →

Promotional graphic: The Road To 1.8M Vaccinated San Diegans | A KPBS News Event

The Road To 1.8M Vaccinated San Diegans | A KPBS News Event

Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 6 p.m.

More Events →

SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Black Pioneers

SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Black Pioneers

Stream now or tune in Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at 9 p.m. & Sunday, Feb. 7 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

More TV Highlights →

Most Read

More News →