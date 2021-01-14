Breaking News: WATCH: San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria Delivers Inaugural State Of The City Address (Posted 01/13/21 at 6:29 p.m.)
LATEST UPDATES: Tracking COVID-19 | Transfer Of Power | Racial Justice
Ocean Acidification Affecting California Mussels
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Photo by Erik Anderson
A UC San Diego researcher says an increasingly acidic ocean is having an impact on shellfish that live in the nearshore environment.
Graduate student Elizabeth Bullard studied recent mussel samples and compared them to records of mussels captured along the California coast 60 years ago.
Bullard expected to find that the animal’s shells were harder and contained more of the carbonate mineral aragonite as the shellfish adjusted to a warming ocean.
Instead, she found mussel shells contained more calcite — a much softer material that makes the animal more vulnerable to predators or strong waves near shore.
RELATED: San Diego’s Climate Crisis: Oyster Hatchery Challenged By Warming Ocean
Bullard’s research found the modern-day mussels were adapting to the more acidic water.
“Are the shells really weakening that much? Or do they have alternative ways to compensate for the change in mineralogy?” Bullard asked.
Bullard said the shellfish is considered a foundation species because it has such a marked impact on its habitat.
Bullard studies the animal because mussels play an important role in nearshore habitats and she worries those areas could be permanently changed if the mussel’s numbers dwindle.
RELATED: San Diego Coastal Marshes May Become Important Tools To Battle Climate Change
“Even if some species do benefit,” Bullard said. “In terms of their physiology or their metabolism with ocean acidification, because every organism is so intricately tied together in the ocean, if one species doesn’t do well all other species are going to be impacted.”
The shift in the last 60 years is pretty dramatic, according to Bullard.
Her findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
FEATURED PODCAST
Want more KPBS news?
Find us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletters. + Subscribe to our podcasts
To view PDF documents, Download Acrobat Reader.