Ocean Acidification Affecting California Mussels

Thursday, January 14, 2021

By Erik Anderson

Buoys in the water at the Carlsbad Aquafarm where owners grow oysters and mus...

Photo by Erik Anderson

Above: Buoys in the water at the Carlsbad Aquafarm where owners grow oysters and mussels on Aug. 26, 2019.

A UC San Diego researcher says an increasingly acidic ocean is having an impact on shellfish that live in the nearshore environment.

Graduate student Elizabeth Bullard studied recent mussel samples and compared them to records of mussels captured along the California coast 60 years ago.

Bullard expected to find that the animal’s shells were harder and contained more of the carbonate mineral aragonite as the shellfish adjusted to a warming ocean.

Instead, she found mussel shells contained more calcite — a much softer material that makes the animal more vulnerable to predators or strong waves near shore.

Bullard’s research found the modern-day mussels were adapting to the more acidic water.

“Are the shells really weakening that much? Or do they have alternative ways to compensate for the change in mineralogy?” Bullard asked.

Bullard said the shellfish is considered a foundation species because it has such a marked impact on its habitat.

Bullard studies the animal because mussels play an important role in nearshore habitats and she worries those areas could be permanently changed if the mussel’s numbers dwindle.

“Even if some species do benefit,” Bullard said. “In terms of their physiology or their metabolism with ocean acidification, because every organism is so intricately tied together in the ocean, if one species doesn’t do well all other species are going to be impacted.”

The shift in the last 60 years is pretty dramatic, according to Bullard.

Her findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Summer of Space BannerThe urgency of addressing human causes of climate change has long been apparent. To amplify this issue that's paramount to us all, KPBS has launched a Climate Change Desk to step up our coverage of this existential threat including reported stories and interviews with experts and newsmakers.

Photo of Erik Anderson

Erik Anderson
Environment Reporter

opening quote marksclosing quote marksI focus on the environment and all the implications that a changing or challenging environment has for life in Southern California. That includes climate change, endangered species, habitat, urbanization, pollution and many other topics.

