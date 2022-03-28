CROSSING SOUTH: Pai Pai Zoo

Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 30 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

Get up close with amazing animals at the Pai Pai Ecotourism Park! Here in Ensenada we get to see white tigers, miniature monkeys, snakes, albino deers, giant desert tortoises, and more! Something that makes zoos in Mexico extra special is how you can have an incredible experience up close and personal with the animals. Watch as Jorge and his camera crew get to hold squirrel monkeys, and hang out with a baby jaguar on this episode of CROSSING SOUTH.

Ryan Marshall / Courtesy of Centurion5.Com

A crocodile at the Pai Pai Zoo in Ensenada, Mexico.

Season 11 of CROSSING SOUTH premieres March 24!

Host Jorge Meraz is back to exploring the amazing sights south of the border. In eight brand new episodes watch as he trains and fights fires alongside the Rosarito Fire Department, tag along to Ensenada’s Pai Pai Zoo where he is bombarded by a baby panther and a group of monkeys, and later witness Jorge face his fear as he dives into the hives of stinging bees.

Along with visits to top tourist destinations and under the radar spots, this season will showcase some of the charitable work happening in Baja California. We will meet compassionate volunteers dedicated to helping stray animals, visit a special school for the refugee children stuck at the border, then tour the Rosarito Boys and Girls Club.

And as always, you guessed it - Jorge will devour some amazing food!

