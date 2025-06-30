Southwestern College celebrates disabled community with flag raising

Miguel Morales was in his senior year of high school when he started getting frequent headaches. Doctors discovered a brain tumor and operated that night.

After the surgery, he had to relearn how to walk, tie his shoes and hold a pencil.

“Transitioning from my high school to college was extremely difficult for me, because I battled with my sense of self-worth,” he said. “I was so depressed. I didn't really know how to do anything.”

After years of therapy, he was ready to go back to school. Now, he’s studying psychology at Southwestern College. His accommodations include additional time to take exams and an app that transcribes lectures into notes.

He also discovered a community of disabled students, faculty and staff.

“I started to realize that, ‘Hey, they're just like me. They've endured what I've endured,’” he said. “This is something I wanted to give back to and be part of.”

Southwestern College celebrated the community Monday by raising the Disability Pride flag for the first time. It’s dark gray with five diagonal stripes in muted colors.

“We hope it brings courage to those who may be struggling with a new disability diagnosis, brings curiosity to those who want to grow in their own disability identity and brings unity to us all,” said Melinda Lara, director of the college’s disability support services.

Lara said many disabled college students don’t receive the accommodations that can help them succeed.

In the K-12 system, students may have had Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) or 504 plans shaped by their parents, teachers and counselors. Once they get to college, she said, they have to learn to advocate for themselves.

“The goal with us, is to really teach those advocacy skills to students,” she said. “That way, they're prepared to have those conversations with their instructors to ensure that they can have their accommodations met.”

Southwestern College also offers learning disability assessments for students who aren’t yet diagnosed.

“We can teach them about their disability and how it impacts their learning styles, and then help them develop strategies to thrive in college,” she said.