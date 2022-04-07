AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN FROM COOK'S ILLUSTRATED: Jewish Baking

Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand now with KPBS Passport!

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN FROM COOK’S ILLUSTRATED is back with mouth-watering recipes and culinary techniques to help viewers enhance their home-cooked meals. In season 22, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, and their team of test cooks return to their studio kitchen!

On this episode, test cook Lan Lam makes host Bridget Lancaster Easy-Braid Challah. Testing expert Jack Bishop gives a flour primer. Test cook Erin McMurrer and host Julia Collin Davison make Crescent-Shaped Rugelach with Raisin-Walnut Filling.

By Daniel J. van Ackere. Courtesy of American Public Television / Sally Staub Crescent-Shaped Rugelach with Raisin-Walnut Filling

