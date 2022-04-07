Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN FROM COOK'S ILLUSTRATED: Jewish Baking

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM PDT
Easy-Braid Challah
By Carl Tremblay. Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Chantal Lambeth
Easy-Braid Challah

Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand now with KPBS Passport!

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN FROM COOK’S ILLUSTRATED is back with mouth-watering recipes and culinary techniques to help viewers enhance their home-cooked meals. In season 22, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, and their team of test cooks return to their studio kitchen!

On this episode, test cook Lan Lam makes host Bridget Lancaster Easy-Braid Challah. Testing expert Jack Bishop gives a flour primer. Test cook Erin McMurrer and host Julia Collin Davison make Crescent-Shaped Rugelach with Raisin-Walnut Filling.
Crescent-Shaped Rugelach with Raisin-Walnut Filling
By Daniel J. van Ackere. Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Sally Staub
Crescent-Shaped Rugelach with Raisin-Walnut Filling

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Episodes are available on demand on the series website.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram, @TestKitchen on Twitter

Distributed by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Election 2022: Live results
Explore all national, state and local returns now.
See results →
More News