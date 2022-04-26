DEATH IN PARADISE: Season 11
Encore Fridays, Oct. 21 - Dec. 9, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV
On DEATH IN PARADISE: Season 11, DI Neville Parker and his team solve a series of murders on the Caribbean island of Saint Marie.
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1 Encore Friday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a seemingly simple kidnapping ends in murder, Neville and the team must work out what went wrong and how someone ended up dead.
Episode 2 Encore Friday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The arrival of a long-lost brother to a family-run golf club culminates in a body on the course. But a prime suspect with an alibi leaves the team with an impenetrable conundrum.
Episode 3 Encore Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a skydiver appears to have been murdered in mid-air, Neville and the team must explore the cut-throat world of social media.
Episode 4 Encore Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Florence's undercover role takes a dangerous turn when she finds herself in familiar surroundings, amid a murder investigation. In a race against time, can Neville solve the murder?
Episode 5 Encore Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a young pop star is found dead at a rehab clinic, it initially looks like a tragic accident. But Neville is convinced there's more to her death than meets the eye.
Episode 6 Encore Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a woman reports a murder and is then found strangled, the team are left wondering whether she was reporting her own murder.
Episode 7 Encore Friday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A reggae rap artist is shot dead at a soundcheck for a concert. Things prove uncomfortable for Marlon when he discovers a personal connection to the crime.
Episode 8 Encore Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a prestigious chess match ends in murder, the team must work out how and why the killing was carried out. Meanwhile, the commissioner is confronted with his past by the very last person he was expecting to see.
