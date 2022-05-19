CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Middle Eastern Meets London

Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

On this episode, we get inspiration from London’s Middle Eastern restaurant scene. First, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark make Jerusalem-Style Mixed Grill Chicken with tahini sauce and pickled onions.

By Connie Miller. Courtesy of American Public Television Jerusalem-Style Mixed Grill Chicken with tahini sauce and pickled onions.

Then, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri roasts a whole Cauliflower with Spiced Tahini and Garlic-Chili Oil.

By Connie Miller. Courtesy of American Public Television A whole Cauliflower with Spiced Tahini and Garlic-Chili Oil

Finally, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges bakes a rustic Almond-Coconut Cake with Cherries and Pistachios, which channels the heaps of gleaming fruit and nuts found at a Middle Eastern market.

By Connie Miller. Courtesy of American Public Television A rustic Almond-Coconut Cake with Cherries and Pistachios

Middle Eastern Meets London (Season 5, Episode 2)

About Season 5:

Season 5 of CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform the way America cooks and eats. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their sources of inspiration result in a new style of home cooking. Host Chris Kimball and his team of cooks find techniques to help viewers produce bigger, bolder, simpler dishes with less time and effort.

This episode is available on demand. Watch full episodes on the series website and on PBS.org and YouTube

