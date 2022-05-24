Premieres Friday, May 27, 2022 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with the PBS Video App

Filmed over two years, GREAT PERFORMANCES "Keeping Company with Sondheim" takes an exclusive inside look at Tony-winning director Marianne Elliott’s creative process of bringing a reimagined gender-swapped production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical “Company” to Broadway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Keeping Company with Sondheim: Preview

Featuring rehearsal and performance footage, plus new interviews with Elliott, Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone and members of the original 1970 cast, the broadcast tells the story of the show’s Broadway debut in a city on the verge of bankruptcy to its reimagination 50 years later as both Broadway and New York City emerge from one of the greatest crises in contemporary history.

Sondheim and The Character of Bobby

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Changing Amy to Jamie in Broadway's "Company"

Join The Conversation:

GREAT PERFORMANCES is on Facebook+ follow @GPerfPBS on Twitter. #PBSForTheArts.

Changing Bobby to Bobbie in Broadway's "Company"

Credits:

A co-production of Sabel Productions, Lone Star Productions and The WNET Group, Directed by Andrew Douglas and produced by David Sabel. Associate producer is Brook Crowley, with Martin Rosenbaum and Adam Low as executive producers. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.