Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 3 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Monday, May 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with PBS Video App

"The Misty Experiment: The Secret Battle For The Ho Chi Minh Trail" is a hour-long documentary about a special U.S. Air Force squadron whose pilots volunteered for one of the Vietnam War's most dangerous air missions. Their assignment: search for enemy supply transports and anti-aircraft installations concealed within the web of trail paths and waterways collectively known as the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

The squadron also directed on-site rescue operations for U.S. and allied aircrews shot down while flying over the jungles of North Vietnam and Laos.

Credits:

Executive Producer and Director: Danny McGuire. Producer: Ian M Adelson. Executive Producer: Dean Echenberg. Co-Producer: Gregory Bayol. Principal Videographer: Blake McHugh. Graphics and Design: Chris Sheesley. Video Designer-Editor: Lynne Cudden. Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by WNED / Buffalo Toronto Public Media.