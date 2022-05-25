Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

Misty Experiment: The Secret Battle for the Ho Chi Minh Trail

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:18 PM PDT
Operation Commando Sabre
Courtesy of American Public Television
Operation Commando Sabre

Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 3 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Monday, May 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with PBS Video App

"The Misty Experiment: The Secret Battle For The Ho Chi Minh Trail" is a hour-long documentary about a special U.S. Air Force squadron whose pilots volunteered for one of the Vietnam War's most dangerous air missions. Their assignment: search for enemy supply transports and anti-aircraft installations concealed within the web of trail paths and waterways collectively known as the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

Misty Experiment: The Secret Battle for the Ho Chi Minh Trail Preview

The squadron also directed on-site rescue operations for U.S. and allied aircrews shot down while flying over the jungles of North Vietnam and Laos.

"The Misty Experiment: The Secret Battle For The Ho Chi Minh Trail" is a documentary about a special U.S. Air Force squadron whose pilots volunteered for one of the Vietnam War's most dangerous air missions.
Courtesy of American Public Television
"The Misty Experiment: The Secret Battle For The Ho Chi Minh Trail" is a documentary about a special U.S. Air Force squadron whose pilots volunteered for one of the Vietnam War's most dangerous air missions.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available on demand for a limited time

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.
"Misty Experiment" highlights a special U.S. Air Force squadron whose pilots volunteered for one of the Vietnam War's most dangerous air missions.
Courtesy of American Public Television
"Misty Experiment" highlights a special U.S. Air Force squadron whose pilots volunteered for one of the Vietnam War's most dangerous air missions.

Credits:

Executive Producer and Director: Danny McGuire. Producer: Ian M Adelson. Executive Producer: Dean Echenberg. Co-Producer: Gregory Bayol. Principal Videographer: Blake McHugh. Graphics and Design: Chris Sheesley. Video Designer-Editor: Lynne Cudden. Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by WNED / Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson