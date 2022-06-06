Give Now
PBS NEWSHOUR: Live Coverage of the January 6th Hearings

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM PDT
Graphic for coverage of the January 6th Hearings
PBS NEWSHOUR
Graphic for coverage of the January 6th Hearings

Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) and continuing weekdays beginning June 13 on KPBS TV + KPBS 2

The House committee plans for three hearings next week, as follows:
Monday, June 13 at 7 a.m. (10 a.m. ET)
Wednesday, June 15 at 7 a.m. (10 a.m. ET)
Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m. )1 p.m. ET)

PBS NEWSHOUR will provide live coverage of the public hearings held by the “Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol” scheduled to begin in primetime on Thursday, June 9 and continuing weekdays beginning the week of June 13. Judy Woodruff will anchor the PBS NEWSHOUR live coverage with contributions from NEWSHOUR correspondents and expert analysis from guests.

NOTE: KPBS EVENING EDITION will be pre-empted on June 9. Listen to the KPBS livestream for NRP coverage.

PBS NewsHour live episode, June 9, 2022
PBS NEWSHOUR staff
Courtesy of Mike Morgan
Top L-R: William Brangham (Correspondent); Geoff Bennett (Chief Washington Correspondent and PBS NewsHour Weekend Anchor); and Jeffery Brown (Chief Correspondent for Arts, Culture and Society). Middle L-R: Nick Schifrin (Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent); Nicole Ellis (Digital Anchor); Judy Woodruff (Anchor & Managing Editor); Amna Nawaz (Chief Correspondent and Primary Substitute Anchor); and John Yang (National Correspondent). Bottom L-R: Stephanie Sy (Correspondent and PBS NewsHour West Anchor); and Lisa Desjardins (Capitol Hill Correspondent).

PBS NEWSHOUR coverage will extend online at pbs.org/newshour and on NEWSHOUR’S social media channels: Facebook + @NewsHour on Twitter

Related: Jan. 6 committee prepares to unveil ‘roadmap of criminality’ in Capitol attack
Preview: PBS NewsHour Coverage of the January 6th Committee Hearings

