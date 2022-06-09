FRONT AND CENTER: Old Dominion

Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with the PBS Video App

Old Dominion, the country-pop five-piece band, marks the 5th anniversary of their first album in a performance recorded at Analog at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville. Between songs in a set that includes their biggest hits - "Never Be Sorry," "One Man Band," "Make it Sweet" and more - as well as a first-time in concert cover of Bill Withers' "Lean on Me," front man Matthew Ramsey shares stories of a lyrical mishap that brought them closer to their fans in Chicago, a soundcheck that resulted in a last-minute addition to their album Meat and Candy, and more.

Angelea Vocal Group of the Year for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) 2018-21 and Country Music Association (CMA) Awards 2018-2020, Old Dominion, perform on FRONT AND CENTER.

FRONT AND CENTER showcases an eclectic variety of musicians, from industry veterans to emerging artists, in an intimate setting that uniquely connects an artist to their fans. Artists play their defining hits and introduce new work in a dynamic hour of music and banter about life on the road, songwriting influences, and the hard work and heartbreak that come before the sold-out shows and crowded award shelves. Season 10 spans Rock to Country to Americana to New Age. Artists include: Glen Campbell, Lady A, Old Dominion, John Hiatt, Jerry Douglas, Tommy Emmanuel, Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch, Sangeeta Kaur, and Maddie & Tae.

Executive Producers Don Maggi and Denis J. Gallagher. Distributed by American Public Television