THE GREAT MUSLIM AMERICAN ROAD TRIP (New Series Premiere)

A three-part documentary series, THE GREAT MUSLIM AMERICAN ROAD TRIP follows a millennial Muslim American couple on a cross-country journey along historic Route 66 as they explore Islam’s deep roots in America. Making more than a dozen stops between Chicago and Los Angeles, rapper Mona Haydar and her husband Sebastian Robins meet with authors, entrepreneurs, medical students, performers and others to better understand the centuries-long Muslim experience in the United States.

THE GREAT MUSLIM AMERICAN ROAD TRIP: Preview

This series highlights the diversity of Muslims across the nation and their contributions to history and culture, weaving a colorful story of what it means to be a Muslim in America today.

Courtesy of Adam McCall, UPF Sebastian Robins and Mona Haydar contemplate their first fight of the trip while sitting on the edge of the Grand Canyon.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Life is a Highway: Chicago to Joplin, Missouri” premieres Tuesday, July 5 at 10 p.m. + Wednesdays, July 6 at 9 p.m.on KPBS 2 - On the first leg of their big adventure, Mona and Sebastian discover Muslim stories from America’s heartland, a history dating back to the 1800s. Along the way, however, their relationship hits a few bumps in the road. Will this be the second honeymoon the couple is hoping for?

THE GREAT MUSLIM AMERICAN ROAD TRIP: Episode 1 Preview

Episode 2: “A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque, New Mexico” premieres Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, July 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Mona and Sebastian learn why so many African Americans converted to Islam in the early 20th century, how Muslims contributed to modern jazz and why Catholics and Muslims share an affinity for the Virgin Mary. Later, they meet young Muslim robotics students aiming to solve big challenges with technology. Mona and Sebastian celebrate their anniversary on the mountaintop where they met, but as the road takes its toll, stress breeds trouble.

THE GREAT MUSLIM AMERICAN ROAD TRIP: Episode 2 Preview

Episode 3: “Back on the Road Again: Arizona, Nevada, California” premieres Tuesday, July 19 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, July 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - As their three-week journey winds down, Mona and Sebastian visit the grave of a famous Syrian-born camel driver, find traces of America’s first Muslim explorer from the 1500s and stumble upon an unexpected community of Muslims living in Las Vegas. The Grand Canyon helps heal relationship rifts that have been growing over the past 2,000 miles.

THE GREAT MUSLIM AMERICAN ROAD TRIP: Episode 3 Preview

Courtesy of Adam McCall, UPF Cast and crew of THE GREAT MUSLIM AMERICAN ROAD TRIP outside of Motel Safari. Tucumcari, N.M.

Credits:

Produced by Unity Productions Foundation, THE GREAT MUSLIM AMERICAN ROAD TRIP is directed by Alex Kronemer ("The Sultan And The Saint"). Hossam Aboul-Magd is the director of photography. Bill Gardner is the executive in charge for PBS.