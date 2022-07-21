FRONTLINE: Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack

Premieres Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

A dramatic and intimate look inside the Russian assault on Kharkiv. Told by displaced families trying to survive underground, civilians caught in the fight, and first responders risking their lives amid the shelling of Ukraine’s second largest city.

The Associated Press and FRONTLINE are gathering, verifying and documenting evidence of potential war crimes in Ukraine, including direct attacks on civilians, and attacks on civilian infrastructure including hospitals, schools, residential areas and sites protected under international humanitarian law. We will be regularly updating War Crimes Watch Ukraine and publishing related stories.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, AP and FRONTLINE have verified 354 incidents involving potential warcrimes. Read more about our reporting methodology

Watch On Your Schedule:

“Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack” will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 10/9c on PBS. The documentary will also be available to stream at pbs.org/frontline, in the PBS Video App and on FRONTLINE’s YouTube channel.

