STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: Raichen's Rules: Seafood

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Seventy percent of the earth is covered with water and yet, the combination of live fire and seafood can be a grillers worst nightmare. On this episode, we’ve decided to ease your anxiety. A lot of people are intimidated by the prospect of grilling seafood, but by strategically picking the method, fire can make the bounty of the sea wondrous.

SWORDFISH STEAKS WITH GOLD RAISIN CHIMICHURRI

MUSSELS SMOKED IN PINE NEEDLES

SHRIMP SPIEDINI WITH SALMORIGLIO

SMOKED PLANKED TROUT WITH CAPER DILL SAUCE

Episode 413: Raichen’s Rules: Seafood

About Season 4:

This season is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting – the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.

Preview: Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire Season 4

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes will be available on demand at the time of broadcast on PBS, the PBS Video App the PROJECT FIRE website. Watch episodes from Seasons 1-4 on demand now.