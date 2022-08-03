Give Now
STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: Raichen's Rules: Seafood

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 3, 2022 at 1:11 PM PDT
Steven Raichen with Catalan Grilled Shrimp Kebabs
Courtesy of American Public Television
Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Seventy percent of the earth is covered with water and yet, the combination of live fire and seafood can be a grillers worst nightmare. On this episode, we’ve decided to ease your anxiety. A lot of people are intimidated by the prospect of grilling seafood, but by strategically picking the method, fire can make the bounty of the sea wondrous.

  • SWORDFISH STEAKS WITH GOLD RAISIN CHIMICHURRI
  • MUSSELS SMOKED IN PINE NEEDLES
  • SHRIMP SPIEDINI WITH SALMORIGLIO
  • SMOKED PLANKED TROUT WITH CAPER DILL SAUCE
Episode 413: Raichen’s Rules: Seafood

About Season 4:

This season is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting – the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.

Preview: Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire Season 4

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes will be available on demand at the time of broadcast on PBS, the PBS Video App the PROJECT FIRE website. Watch episodes from Seasons 1-4 on demand now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
