STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: Raichen's Rules: Seafood
Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App
Seventy percent of the earth is covered with water and yet, the combination of live fire and seafood can be a grillers worst nightmare. On this episode, we’ve decided to ease your anxiety. A lot of people are intimidated by the prospect of grilling seafood, but by strategically picking the method, fire can make the bounty of the sea wondrous.
- SWORDFISH STEAKS WITH GOLD RAISIN CHIMICHURRI
- MUSSELS SMOKED IN PINE NEEDLES
- SHRIMP SPIEDINI WITH SALMORIGLIO
- SMOKED PLANKED TROUT WITH CAPER DILL SAUCE
About Season 4:
This season is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting – the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.
Watch On Your Schedule:
Episodes will be available on demand at the time of broadcast on PBS, the PBS Video App the PROJECT FIRE website. Watch episodes from Seasons 1-4 on demand now.