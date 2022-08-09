Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

On this episode, Kelly Corrigan talks with activist and author, Anthony Ray Hinton.

Hinton spent nearly 30 years on Alabama’s death row for a crime he did not commit. When acclaimed civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson was assigned his case, they spent 16 years fighting before winning a unanimous reversal of his case in the United States Supreme Court. Anthony shares the important lessons of compassion and friendship he learned in the midst of great injustice.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Anthony Ray Hinton

Anthony Ray Hinton has been on the pod before. In fact, our listeners chose him for the 2021 Episode of the Year. Recently, Kelly and Ray met up on stage at St. Joe’s in Philly, together in person for the first time, to talk about — well — love, which guided Ray through an unjust 30 year sentence on Alabama’s death row. Nothing we tell you here can prepare you for his story and insights. Just know you are about to be changed.





