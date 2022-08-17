Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Aug. 25e at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now

Traveling across Germany, we learn how fascism rose and then fell, taking millions of people with it. Visiting actual locations - from Munich to Nurnberg to Berlin - we trace the roots of Nazism in the aftermath of World War I, when masses of angry people were enchanted by Hitler.

On "Germany's Fascist Story," we explore the totalitarian society Hitler built, and see the consequences: genocide and total war. Learning from Germany's fascist story, we can recognize that hateful ideology as well as the tricks of wannabe dictators in our own age.

RELATED: A Sobering Glimpse at Nazi Propaganda

RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Germany’s Fascist Story

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes of RICK STEVES' EUROPE are available on the Rick's website, PBS.org, PBS Video App and YouTube.

Rick Steves — Germany's Fascist Story (live travel party)

Join The Conversation:

Rick Steves is on Facebook + Instagram + @RickStevesEur on Twitter