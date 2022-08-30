GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Afghanistan: One Year Later
Thursday, Sept.1, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App
It has been one year since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Taliban remains in control, the country's economy is in shambles, and food shortages abound. Women and girls also face new restrictions to their everyday freedoms. Was it all worth it?
Guest: Elliot Ackerman, former U.S. Marine and author, "The Fifth Act: America's End in Afghanistan."
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television