Thursday, Sept.1, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

It has been one year since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Taliban remains in control, the country's economy is in shambles, and food shortages abound. Women and girls also face new restrictions to their everyday freedoms. Was it all worth it?

Guest: Elliot Ackerman, former U.S. Marine and author, "The Fifth Act: America's End in Afghanistan."

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Afghanistan: One Year Later





Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Spotify, The anniversary of the end of America’s war in Afghanistan is a reminder of what many see as a staggering US defeat. It was also a victory for a long-time US adversary, the Taliban, who remain in control as the country faces a humanitarian crisis and a crumbling economy. Their brutal rule has also led to worsening conditions for women and girls in the country. Ian Bremmer speaks to former Marine and author Elliot Ackerman on the GZERO World podcast about his view of the war and his new book “The Fifth Act: America's End in Afghanistan.” Ackerman believes the US military could have done a much better job at leaving the country, without leaving so many Afghan allies behind. The war, he explained, had come to define our military thinking and intelligence capability because the US was involved there for such a long time. And that long involvement clouded American judgment as it left. He also shares his thoughts on leaving no man behind honor code and whether an all-volunteer military is what America needs amid deeply dysfunctional domestic politics.Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Apple Podcasts Stitcher , or your preferred podcast platform, to receive new episodes as soon as they're published.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available on demand. With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television