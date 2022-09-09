PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Ancient Yucatan with My Boys

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, Pati’s three sons are in Mexico and Pati wants them to experience the essence of the Yucatán. First stop they climb the ancient ruins of Uxmal and discover how advanced the ancient Maya civilizations were. After an exhaustive exploration, the boys cool off in one of the thousands of hidden cenotes (swimming holes). To fill their bellies, the boys eat the best tamales they have ever tasted and the regions signature dish, cochinita pibil, which uses the ancient technique of cooking the meat with heated rocks buried underground.

Pati Jinich - Ancient Yucatán with My Boys

In Season Five of PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE, chef and cookbook author Pati Jinich explores the Mayan world in the Yucatán Peninsula. Embarking on a road trip that crosses three states – Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo – she meets with local producers, growers and chefs, both in restaurants and in their homes, to learn about the unique cuisine of the region.

Along the way, Pati visits remote fishermen's villages, historic haciendas, bustling markets, the Mayan ruins and more, diving deep into the region’s cuisine and culture. As is customary, Pati then brings her experiences back to her kitchen, where she teaches viewers how to make these dishes on their own.

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Season 5: Trailer

