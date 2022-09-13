Premieres Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

A cross-disciplinary tour de force performed by Nashville Ballet, GREAT PERFORMANCES “Black Lucy and The Bard” explores the love life of William Shakespeare and his muses, the “Dark Lady” and the “Fair Youth,” presenting the idea that these subjects and inspirations in his love sonnets were a Black woman and a young man.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Black Lucy and the Bard: Preview

Mixing present-day and historical characters, the ballet is set to an original score by GRAMMY-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens and co-composer Francesco Turrisi. Author and performer Caroline Randall Williams narrates the ballet with her own spoken word poetry from the 2015 book on which the show was based, “Lucy Negro, Redux.”

Black Lucy & The Fair Youth

Exploring themes of love, otherness, equality and beauty, the cast includes an ensemble of Nashville Ballet dancers with Claudia Monja leading the cast as Lucy along with Owen Thorne as Shakespeare and Nicolas Scheuer as Fair Youth.

Shakespeare and Lucy Meet

Choreographed and directed by Nashville Ballet’s artistic director Paul Vasterling, the ballet was recorded in March 2022. Playing onstage alongside the dancers in front of a minimalist set, musicians Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi play several instruments including violin, banjo, mandolin and piano.

Courtesy of Heather Thorne Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Black Lucy and The Bard.”

Watch On Your Schedule:

Behind the Scenes of "Black Lucy and the Bard"

Credits:

A production of The WNET Group in association with Nashville Ballet, conceived and adapted as a ballet by Paul Vasterling, based on the book by Caroline Randall Williams. Music is by Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi. Direction and choreography by Paul Vasterling, and directed for television by Matthew Diamond. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Mitch Owgang is producer, Julie Leonard is coordinating producer, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.