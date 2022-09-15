BEYOND THE CANVAS : Art, Black Women Lead

Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / YouTube Livestream

This episode of BEYOND THE CANVAS explores the enormous contributions of Black women throughout American history to the arts. We look at re-centering Black history in American history, and bring humanity to those stories with Nikole Hannah-Jones, Regina King and Roxanne Gay.

Beyond The CANVAS: Season 3, Episode 4 - Art: Black Women Lead

BEYOND THE CANVAS features the best arts and culture reporting from PBS NEWSHOUR's CANVAS arts series. Each episode is built around a specific theme using artist profiles and NewsHour's first person narrative segments to explore the idea.

