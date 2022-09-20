VAN DER VALK On MASTERPIECE: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Sept. 25 – Oct. 9, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesdays, Sept. 27 - ? on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App.

Marc Warren (THE GOOD WIFE) reprises his role as Commissaris Piet Van der Valk in the second season of the Amsterdam-set police drama. Maimie McCoy (ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL), Luke Allen-Gale (THE BORGIAS), Elliot Barnes-Worrell ("Ready Player One"), Darrell D’Silva (ATLANTA) and Emma Fielding (BRIDGERTON) all return to their respective roles.

Episode 1: “Plague On Amsterdam” - premieres Sunday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS Passport - Van der Valk is called in to investigate the grisly and theatrical murder of a lawyer. As a discovered cryptic note leads to further murders, Van der Valk and his team must race to uncover the truth before the killer can strike again.

Episode 2: “Blood In Amsterdam” premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS Passport - When an employee of the renowned Cuypers Diamonds is killed and his body delivered in pieces to the wealthy siblings and heirs to the company, Van der Valk must consider a possible tale of revenge against the family.

Episode 3: “Payback In Amsterdam” premieres Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS Passport - When a promising cellist from a prestigious orchestra dies following an acid attack, Van der Valk and his team must delve into the city's vibrant and eclectic classical music scene in the search for her killer.

Company Pictures production co-produced by NL Film and TV, ARD Degeto, MASTERPIECE, and all3media International. The series is created and written by Chris Murray, and based on the books by Nicolas Freeling. The executive producers are Michele Buck, Chris Murray and Marc Warren. The producer is Keith Thompson. The producers for NL Film and TV are Sabine Brian and Ronald Versteeg. The executive producer for MASTERPIECE is Rebecca Eaton. The executive producers for all3media international are David Swetman and Louise Pedersen. The directors are Jean van de Velde (Episode 1), Andre van Duren (Episode 2) and Joram Lürsen (Episode 3).