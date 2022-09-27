Give Now
Insecta: Science That Stings

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM PDT
Entemologist Cara Gibson places a beetle on her face.
Photo courtesy of KUAT / Arizona Public Media
On demand now on YouTube or watch Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Insecta: Science That Stings" features leading insect scientists as they explore the painful stings and the fascinating science behind a variety of bugs as they study the often unseen world surrounding us. The half-hour documentary offers an intimate look at the people with a passion for bugs and discovers why they study the creatures that many people avoid, even capturing YouTube star Coyote Peterson as he is intentionally stung by a tarantula hawk.

YouTube star Coyote Peterson intentionally stinging himself with a tarantula hawk spider.
Courtesy of KUAT / Arizona Public Media
Through interviews with entomologists Cara Gibson, Wendy Moore and Justin Schmidt, the film illuminates the intriguing features and striking appearance of different insects, including the bombardier beetle that can generate a small chemical explosion when touched. The program also delves into what bugs can tell us about the history of life on earth.

Insecta: Science That Stings

Presented by KUAT / Arizona Public Media. Distributed by American Public Television.

Digital ant
Courtesy of KUAT / Arizona Public Media
