River's End: California's Latest Water War

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

“River’s End” explores the global water crisis, using California as a microcosm. It shows how water politics that led to the draining of the Owens Valley by Los Angeles, made famous by the film “Chinatown,” continue to this day in ongoing efforts to take ever more water from Northern California's San Francisco Bay estuary. Except this time, the water grab is at the hands of industrial agriculture and its powerful corporate investors. The film inspires viewers to learn where their water comes from so that we can save our rivers and the ecosystems and communities that depend upon them.

River's End: Preview

1 of 9 Tunnels protest (undated photo) Jacob Morrison and Kurt S. Kittleson 2 of 9 Sign reads Save the Delta - Stop The Tunnels Jacob Morrison and Kurt S. Kittleson 3 of 9 A man wears a baseball cap that reads "Stop The Canal." Jacob Morrison and Kurt S. Kittleson 4 of 9 Aqueduct Jacob Morrison and Kurt S. Kittleson 5 of 9 Lee Vining Creek Jacob Morrison and Kurt S. Kittleson 6 of 9 Dry riverbed Jacob Morrison and Kurt S. Kittleson 7 of 9 Al Medvitz Gesturing Towards the Delta Jacob Morrison and Kurt S. Kittleson 8 of 9 Dead fish Jacob Morrison and Kurt S. Kittleson 9 of 9 Delta sunset Jacob Morrison and Kurt S. Kittleson

Do You Know Where Your Water Comes From?

The filmmakers partnered with The Nature Conservancy to provide you with the most comprehensive and accessible tool currently available to learn where your water comes from. Zoom in on the map and click on your location to learn about your source waters, their current risks, and available solutions! For best results, view on your desktop browser.

About Producers:

Jacob Morrison is a filmmaker releasing his feature directorial debut, "River’s End." Morrison has produced series for VICELAND and Fullscreen, wrote and starred in a multi-episode explainer series for Vice, and directed a half-hour television pilot. He is a graduate of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts and a native of Southern California. Kurt S. Kittleson has been financing and producing independent films for over twenty years. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and three sons. Sam Furie started his career in the trenches at UTA and then went to work at ShivHans Pictures ("Captain Fantastic," "Trumbo") followed by The Hideaway Entertainment ("Cherry," "MILE 22"). He is an LA native and happens to be cousins with the director, Jacob.