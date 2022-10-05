Premieres Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 26th broadcast season in 2022 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1956 Jackie Robinson & Roy Campanella Signed...

On this episode, travel to desert oasis Palm Springs and learn which finds are now heating up, like a Louis Comfort Tiffany necklace, a Louis Armstrong archive, ca. 1950, and a Joseph Stella oil & original frame. One has an appraisal update of $550,000!

Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS Alan Fausel (right) appraises a 1908 Thomas Virgil Hill painting, in Palm Springs, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Palm Springs, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 Margot Rosenberg (right) appraises a portrait attributed to Sheldon Peck, ca. 1835, in Palm Springs, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Palm Springs, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

