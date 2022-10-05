Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Palm Springs - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM PDT
Leila Dunbar (left) appraises a 1956 Robinson & Campanella signed photo, in Palm Springs, Calif.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
PBS
Leila Dunbar (left) appraises a 1956 Robinson & Campanella signed photo, in Palm Springs, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Palm Springs, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 26th broadcast season in 2022 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1956 Jackie Robinson & Roy Campanella Signed...

On this episode, travel to desert oasis Palm Springs and learn which finds are now heating up, like a Louis Comfort Tiffany necklace, a Louis Armstrong archive, ca. 1950, and a Joseph Stella oil & original frame. One has an appraisal update of $550,000!

Alan Fausel (right) appraises a 1908 Thomas Virgil Hill painting, in Palm Springs, Calif. ​​
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
PBS
Alan Fausel (right) appraises a 1908 Thomas Virgil Hill painting, in Palm Springs, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Palm Springs, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.
Margot Rosenberg (right) appraises a portrait attributed to Sheldon Peck, ca. 1835, in Palm Springs, Calif. ​​
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
Margot Rosenberg (right) appraises a portrait attributed to Sheldon Peck, ca. 1835, in Palm Springs, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Palm Springs, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram + @RoadshowPBS on Twitter #antiquesroadshow

Christie Romero (left) appraises a Louis Comfort Tiffany necklace, ca. 1915, in Palm Springs, Calif. ​​
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
Christie Romero (left) appraises a Louis Comfort Tiffany necklace, ca. 1915, in Palm Springs, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Palm Springs, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News