ANNIKA On MASTERPIECE (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Oct. 16 - Nov. 20, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

Fishing bodies from the waters around Glasgow, Scotland, DI Annika Strandhed and her newly-formed Marine Homicide Unit face a steady stream of murders in this new series, starring Nicola Walker as the title character. Confiding her thoughts directly to viewers, Annika juggles baffling cases and a rebellious teenage daughter. The former are easier to solve than the latter.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Annika assembles her team to solve murders in the waters around Glasgow. Their first case looks a lot like a whale hunt gone wrong.

Episode 2 premieres Sunday Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Annika’s teenage daughter, Morgan, gets mixed up with suspects in a revenge slaying. Norse saga comes to life as Annika’s team closes in.

Episode 3 premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10 p.m. on KPB TV - Annika sees one of playwright Ibsen’s plots play out in a homicide. Meanwhile, she takes more than a parental interest in Morgan’s therapist, Jake.

Episode 4 premieres Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - An author who has ruined lives has her own ruined—permanently. Blair finds a friend for Morgan. Annika and Jake go to a museum exhibit.

Episode 5 premieres Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Arriving at a murder scene on a party boat, Annika thinks of the Greek god of unrestrained celebration. From there, things only get more chaotic.

Episode 6 premieres Sunday, Nov. 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Michael’s brother is the prime suspect in his ex’s murder. Annika goes for what looks like a one-way ride. A secret about Michael comes out.

Credits:

A UKTV original production by Black Camel Pictures in co-production with MASTERPIECE and in association with All3Media International, and Screen Scotland. The executive producers are Nicole Fitzpatrick, Jennifer Armitage, Susanne Simpson, David Swetman, Philippa Collie Cousins, and Arabella Page Croft. The producer is Kieran Parker. The series is created and written by Nick Walker. The writers are Lucia Haynes and Frances Poet. The directors are Philip John and Fiona Walton.