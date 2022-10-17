Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

"Michael Flynn’s Holy War" explores how the retired three-star general has emerged as a leader in a far-right movement that puts its brand of Christianity at the center of American civic life and institutions and is attracting election deniers, conspiracists and extremists from around the country. From award-winning director Richard Rowley ( "American Insurrection" ) and AP correspondent Michelle R. Smith, the documentary examines how Flynn returned from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan only to later declare that a “spiritual war” had come home to America.

FRONTLINE "Michael Flynn's Holy War" - Preview

Drawing on interviews with 125 people, including Flynn’s family, friends, critics, current and former colleagues – and Flynn himself – the documentary illustrates how Flynn’s influence has grown since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — and how his pedigree and military career, combined with his connection to high-powered, well-financed political groups, have allowed him to travel the country and advance his movement since Jan. 6, while building his own political profile.

By reviewing campaign finance records, corporate and charity filings, social media posts and similar open-source information, as well as attending several public events where Flynn appeared, FRONTLINE and AP found that Flynn has utilized public appearances to energize voters, make political endorsements to build alliances and amass a network of nonprofit groups to advance a movement that draws together election deniers, mask and vaccine opponents, insurrectionists, Proud Boys and elected officials.

In the runup to the midterm elections, the film provides a revealing look at the rise of one of the Republican party’s most active and polarizing political allies, and what his growing influence might mean for future U.S. elections.

Watch On Your Schedule:

“Michael Flynn’s Holy War” will be available to watch in full at pbs.org/frontline and in the PBS Video App starting Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 7/6c. It will premiere KPBS TV and on FRONTLINE’s YouTube channel at 10/9c.

Credits:

A FRONTLINE production with Midnight Films, LLC in partnership with The Associated Press. The director and writer is Richard Rowley. The producers are Paul Abowd and Jacqueline Soohen. The reporters are Michelle Smith, Paul Abowd and Richard Rowley. The correspondent is Michelle Smith. The international investigations editor for AP is Ron Nixon. The editor-in-chief and executive producer of FRONTLINE is Raney Aronson-Rath.