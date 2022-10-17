Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Hallucinogenic drugs — popularly called psychedelics — have been used by human societies for thousands of years. On this episode of NOVA, scientists take a second look at many of these mind-altering substances, both natural and synthetic, and discover that they can have profoundly positive clinical impacts, helping patients struggling with a range of afflictions from addiction to depression and PTSD.

NOVA: Can Psychedelics Cure? Preview

