SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Last Days of Pompeii

What were the last days of Pompeii like before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius 2,000 years ago? The dazzling discovery of an intact wooden chariot, the only one ever found, provides new insight into the social classes of the ancient city.

Courtesy of Roller Coaster Road Productions / PBS An ornate ceremonial chariot recently discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, decorated with bronze and tin medallions on the sides and rear.

Courtesy of Roller Coaster Road Productions / PBS Using the technique developed more than 150 years ago by Pompeii’s then-director of excavations, Giuseppe Fiorelli, the excavation team filled a void in the ash layer with plaster, and made a perfect cast of a horse.

As one of PBS’s ongoing limited primetime series, SECRETS OF THE DEAD is a perennial favorite, routinely ranking among one of most-watched series on public television. Now in its 20th season, SECRETS OF THE DEAD uses the latest scientific discoveries to challenge prevailing ideas and share fresh perspectives on historical events. The series has received 10 CINE Golden Eagle Awards and six Emmy nominations, among numerous other awards.

Courtesy of Roller Coaster Road Productions / PBS The archaeologists at Pompeii create three-dimensional casts of those who were trapped during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, just as they looked when they succumbed to the fury of the volcano.

