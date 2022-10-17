SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Last Days of Pompeii
Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App
What were the last days of Pompeii like before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius 2,000 years ago? The dazzling discovery of an intact wooden chariot, the only one ever found, provides new insight into the social classes of the ancient city.
SECRETS OF THE DEAD
As one of PBS’s ongoing limited primetime series, SECRETS OF THE DEAD is a perennial favorite, routinely ranking among one of most-watched series on public television. Now in its 20th season, SECRETS OF THE DEAD uses the latest scientific discoveries to challenge prevailing ideas and share fresh perspectives on historical events. The series has received 10 CINE Golden Eagle Awards and six Emmy nominations, among numerous other awards.
Credits:
A production of The WNET Group. Stephanie Carter is executive producer. Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.