Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

Ron Carter: Finding The Right Notes

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM PDT
Ron Carter at the Detroit Jazz Festival (undated)
Courtesy of © PARTISAN PICTURES
/
PBS
Ron Carter at the Detroit Jazz Festival (undated)

Premieres Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

This is the first major film to explore the life and career of jazz luminary Ron Carter, the most recorded bassist in history. Featuring original concert footage and candid insights from jazz icons, "Finding the Right Notes" is a vibrant portrait of the artist in his own words.

Ron Carter Visits LaGuardia High School
Ron Visits Ferndale
Ron Rehearses with Stanley Clarke and Russell Malone

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film will be available on demand on PBS.org and with the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

You can purchase the soundtrack
Ron Carter at the Bass Hit Recording Studio, NY
Courtesy of © PARTISAN PICTURES
Ron Carter at the Bass Hit Recording Studio, NY
Jon Batiste, Ron Carter and director Peter Schnall at the Power Station Studio, NY
Courtesy of © PARTISAN PICTURES
/
PBS
Jon Batiste, Ron Carter and director Peter Schnall at the Power Station Studio, NY

A PARTISAN PICTURES FILM

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News