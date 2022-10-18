Ron Carter: Finding The Right Notes

Premieres Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

This is the first major film to explore the life and career of jazz luminary Ron Carter, the most recorded bassist in history. Featuring original concert footage and candid insights from jazz icons, "Finding the Right Notes" is a vibrant portrait of the artist in his own words.

Ron Carter Visits LaGuardia High School

Ron Visits Ferndale

Ron Rehearses with Stanley Clarke and Russell Malone

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film will be available on demand on PBS.org and with the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

You can purchase the soundtrack

Courtesy of © PARTISAN PICTURES Ron Carter at the Bass Hit Recording Studio, NY

Courtesy of © PARTISAN PICTURES / PBS Jon Batiste, Ron Carter and director Peter Schnall at the Power Station Studio, NY

A PARTISAN PICTURES FILM