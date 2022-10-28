PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Cantina Culture and the Morning After

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Cantina’s have historically been bars that act as men’s clubs where men come together to drink, eat and be merry. Or talk about their broken hearts. On this episode, Pati meets with local author and Cantina historian David Canales who takes Pati to two very different style Cantina’s in Monterrey and has a taste of the stories, and food they offer.

In the kitchen recipes:

Tacos Rojos de Queso Fresco con Salsa Verde con Piquín / Red Tacos with Queso Fresco and Piquin Salsa verde

Salsa Verde con Piquín / Piquin Salsa Verde

Huevos con Papa Hash, Elote y Chorizo / Hash, Corn, Chorizo and Eggs

About Season 11:

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE is a food-driven television series starring James Beard Award winning chef, author and mom to three boys, Pati Jinich. In Season 11, Pati explores Nuevo Leon, a sprawling northeastern border state draped in dazzling mountains and miles of desert. What Nuevo Leon lacks in ingredients, it makes up for with resourceful, creative people who are finding innovative and delicious ways to transform traditional flavors into familiar yet exciting new experiences.

