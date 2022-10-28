Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Cantina Culture and the Morning After

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 28, 2022 at 1:43 PM PDT
Pati meets with local author and Cantina historian David Canales who takes Pati to two very different style Cantina’s in Monterrey.
Courtesy of American Public Television
/
APT
Pati meets with local author and Cantina historian David Canales who takes Pati to two very different style Cantina’s in Monterrey.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Cantina’s have historically been bars that act as men’s clubs where men come together to drink, eat and be merry. Or talk about their broken hearts. On this episode, Pati meets with local author and Cantina historian David Canales who takes Pati to two very different style Cantina’s in Monterrey and has a taste of the stories, and food they offer.

In the kitchen recipes:
Tacos Rojos de Queso Fresco con Salsa Verde con Piquín / Red Tacos with Queso Fresco and Piquin Salsa verde
Salsa Verde con Piquín / Piquin Salsa Verde
Huevos con Papa Hash, Elote y Chorizo / Hash, Corn, Chorizo and Eggs
Pati's Mexican Table - Cantina Culture and the Morning After? - Episode Trailer

Watch On Your Schedule:

Stream Season 11 on PBS.org beginning Sept. 23!

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE Season 11 - Nuevo León - Official Trailer

About Season 11:

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE is a food-driven television series starring James Beard Award winning chef, author and mom to three boys, Pati Jinich. In Season 11, Pati explores Nuevo Leon, a sprawling northeastern border state draped in dazzling mountains and miles of desert. What Nuevo Leon lacks in ingredients, it makes up for with resourceful, creative people who are finding innovative and delicious ways to transform traditional flavors into familiar yet exciting new experiences.

Pati Jinich on Facebook + Instagram + @PatiJinich on Twitter

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News