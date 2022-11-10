SDSU: The First 125 Years
Premieres Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App
For one hundred and twenty five years, San Diego State University has been at the heart of the community. It has provided education for generations of San Diegans and it continues to develop and grow alongside San Diego County.
KPBS presents a documentary about the university’s unique legacy through the stories and visions of leaders, alumni, and students. KPBS opens the SDSU time-capsule, glances at the present, and peeks into the future of San Diego State University.
Watch On Your Schedule:
With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.