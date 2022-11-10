Premieres Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

For one hundred and twenty five years, San Diego State University has been at the heart of the community. It has provided education for generations of San Diegans and it continues to develop and grow alongside San Diego County.

SDSU / SDSU Aerial view of Hardy Tower, San Diego State University, San Diego, Calif.

KPBS presents a documentary about the university’s unique legacy through the stories and visions of leaders, alumni, and students. KPBS opens the SDSU time-capsule, glances at the present, and peeks into the future of San Diego State University.

Preview of SDSU: The First 125 Years

