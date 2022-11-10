Give Now
SDSU: The First 125 Years

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM PST
Premieres Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

For one hundred and twenty five years, San Diego State University has been at the heart of the community. It has provided education for generations of San Diegans and it continues to develop and grow alongside San Diego County.

KPBS presents a documentary about the university’s unique legacy through the stories and visions of leaders, alumni, and students. KPBS opens the SDSU time-capsule, glances at the present, and peeks into the future of San Diego State University.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
