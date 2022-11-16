High winds hit San Diego area Wednesday

Hazardous Santa Ana winds will are headed to the San Diego area Wednesday, blowing hard enough to potentially topple trees and make driving dangerous in some highland locales, according to forecasters.

All schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District closed Wednesday due to high winds in some areas.

Over the period, winds out of the northwest will reach sustained speeds of 25 to 35 mph across the county, with gusts up to 70 mph along the mountain slopes and below passes and canyons, the NWS reported.

Drivers, particularly those in motor homes, big rigs and other large vehicles, are advised to exercise extra caution while traveling through areas hit by the highest winds whipped up by the Santa Ana system.

The gusty conditions will weaken Thursday and Friday and continue in milder fashion through the weekend, according to meteorologists.

