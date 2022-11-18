Give Now
John Tesh: Songs and Stories from the Grand Piano

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM PST
John Tesh reveals how he got his first job in radio, the enduring impact of his Olympics theme song, and the story behind that infamous Red Rocks Live performance in the driving rain.
Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

The pop music composer, pianist, and Emmy Award-winning radio and TV host John Tesh looks back on his life and career through music, pictures and humorous reminiscences.

John invites his daughter Prima, an accomplished dancer, to perform while he plays the grand piano, and challenges her to a battle between pianist and dancer.
The concert special blends together heartfelt songs, performances by John's daughter Prima and son Gib, and his inspiring meditation on persistence, grit, purpose and the importance of family.

John Tesh: Songs and Stories from the Grand Piano: Trailer

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
