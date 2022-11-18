Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

The pop music composer, pianist, and Emmy Award-winning radio and TV host John Tesh looks back on his life and career through music, pictures and humorous reminiscences.

Courtesy of American Public Television / APT John invites his daughter Prima, an accomplished dancer, to perform while he plays the grand piano, and challenges her to a battle between pianist and dancer.

The concert special blends together heartfelt songs, performances by John's daughter Prima and son Gib, and his inspiring meditation on persistence, grit, purpose and the importance of family.

John Tesh: Songs and Stories from the Grand Piano: Trailer

Distributed by American Public Television