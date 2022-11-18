MARTIN CLUNES: ISLANDS OF THE PACIFIC: Galapagos

Premieres Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

On MARTIN CLUNES: ISLANDS OF THE PACIFIC, Clunes (Doc Martin) embarks on an epic ocean wide adventure in search of the real Pacific through the lives, vibrant culture and stories of the people he meets along the way. Martin discovers this kaleidoscope of nature from swimming with sharks to meeting a tribe, to climbing one of the world’s most active volcanoes, all in the various islands across the Pacific.

On this episode, Martin explores the legendary Galapagos, getting up close to sea lions, iguanas, tortoises, penguins, finches and baby sharks. He joins conservation expeditions, sees evolution in action, visits a nun, an organic farm and the site of a murder mystery.

These additional episodes are not scheduled for broadcast yet:

"French Polynesia" - Martin explores French Polynesia through French baguettes and coral wine, and on a Polynesian outrigger canoe. He swims with sharks, investigates Marlon Brando’s wildlife programme, and sails to the remote Marquesas to meet a local horse whisperer.

"South West Pacific" - In Vanuatu Martin climbs an active volcano and meets a tribe who worship Prince Philip. In Tonga he meets a third gender leiti and a princess. In Fiji he visits an island singer and a tribe tricked out of their homeland by a British mining company.

Distributed by American Public Television.