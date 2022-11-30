Give Now
Rick Steves Best of the Alps

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 30, 2022 at 3:33 PM PST
Rick Steves relaxing in Italy's Dolomites.
Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now on YouTube and with KPBS Passport!

In this thin-air thriller, join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure — from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France — with scenic train rides, breathtaking lifts, majestic glaciers, and unforgettable hikes. In this greatest-hits blitz of the Alps, we celebrate both nature and culture.

Rick Steves enjoying a high-altitude lunch of wurst and beer atop the Zugspitze, on the German-Austrian border.
We conquer the Dolomites in Italy and the Zugspitze in Austria. Then, in Switzerland, we savor more jaw-dropping mountain beauty — from the Matterhorn to the Jungfrau to Appenzell.

Rick Steves with Switzerland's iconic Matterhorn.
And in France, with Chamonix as our springboard, we ride the lift up to the Aiguille du Midi and hut-hop along the iconic Tour du Mont Blanc hiking path. While visiting the literal high points of Europe, we also enjoy alpine life, from folk music to rustic cheese-making.

Rick Steves Best of the Alps (promo)

