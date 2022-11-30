Rick Steves Best of the Alps

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now on YouTube and with KPBS Passport!

In this thin-air thriller, join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure — from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France — with scenic train rides, breathtaking lifts, majestic glaciers, and unforgettable hikes. In this greatest-hits blitz of the Alps, we celebrate both nature and culture.

Rick Steves / Rick Steves Rick Steves enjoying a high-altitude lunch of wurst and beer atop the Zugspitze, on the German-Austrian border.

We conquer the Dolomites in Italy and the Zugspitze in Austria. Then, in Switzerland, we savor more jaw-dropping mountain beauty — from the Matterhorn to the Jungfrau to Appenzell.

Rick Steves / Rick Steves Rick Steves with Switzerland's iconic Matterhorn.

And in France, with Chamonix as our springboard, we ride the lift up to the Aiguille du Midi and hut-hop along the iconic Tour du Mont Blanc hiking path. While visiting the literal high points of Europe, we also enjoy alpine life, from folk music to rustic cheese-making.