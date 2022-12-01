Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 1, 2022 at 1:15 PM PST
Investigating Russian war crimes through eyewitness accounts, videos and exclusive 3D data. "Crime Scene: Bucha" — from FRONTLINE (PBS), the AP and SITU — maps the atrocities across Bucha, Ukraine.
Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

FRONTLINE "Crime Scene: Bucha" investigates Russian war crimes through eyewitness accounts, videos and exclusive 3D data. With the AP and SITU, mapping the atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine.

FRONTLINE "Crime Scene: Bucha" - Preview
Crime Scene Bucha: How Russian Soldiers Ran a "Cleansing" Operation in Ukraine | FRONTLINE

Also, the story of a family’s struggle to reunite after separation at the U.S.-Mexico border is featured on "After Zero Tolerance," by filmmaker Oscar Guerra.

"After Zero Tolerance" tells story of a family’s struggle to reunite after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

