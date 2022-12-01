Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

FRONTLINE "Crime Scene: Bucha" investigates Russian war crimes through eyewitness accounts, videos and exclusive 3D data. With the AP and SITU, mapping the atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine.



FRONTLINE "Crime Scene: Bucha" - Preview

Crime Scene Bucha: How Russian Soldiers Ran a "Cleansing" Operation in Ukraine | FRONTLINE

Also, the story of a family’s struggle to reunite after separation at the U.S.-Mexico border is featured on "After Zero Tolerance," by filmmaker Oscar Guerra.

Guerra Production / Frontline "After Zero Tolerance" tells story of a family’s struggle to reunite after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

