RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Rome: Baroque Brilliance

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM PST
Rome: Victor Emmanuel Monument.
Rick Steves
/
Rick Steves
Rome: Victor Emmanuel Monument.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with YouTube and KPBS Passport!

"Rome: Baroque Brilliance" reveals a city busy with life and bursting with Baroque. We'll ramble through the venerable heart of Rome, admire breathtaking Bernini statues, ponder sunbeams inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, and mix and mingle with the Romans during an early-evening stroll. Following an exquisite Roman dinner, we'll join locals after dark, lacing together the Eternal City's most romantic nightspots.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
