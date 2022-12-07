RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Rome: Baroque Brilliance

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with YouTube and KPBS Passport!

"Rome: Baroque Brilliance" reveals a city busy with life and bursting with Baroque. We'll ramble through the venerable heart of Rome, admire breathtaking Bernini statues, ponder sunbeams inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, and mix and mingle with the Romans during an early-evening stroll. Following an exquisite Roman dinner, we'll join locals after dark, lacing together the Eternal City's most romantic nightspots.

