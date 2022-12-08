Give Now
Crane Candlelight: Peace and Love

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 8, 2022 at 11:02 AM PST
Students and faculty from SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music join together in 2021 to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Crane Candlelight Concert.
Mountain Lake PBS
Students and faculty from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music join together in 2021 to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Crane Candlelight Concert.

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 25 at 6 a.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Students and faculty from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music join together in 2021 to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Crane Candlelight Concert. This year’s performance “Peace and Love,” honors Dean Emeritus Lonel Woods who passed away unexpectedly in May 2021.

For the first time, The Crane Latin Ensemble joins The Crane Chorus and Crane Symphony Orchestra for the holiday program. The concert features works by Johannes Brahms, James Weldon Johnson, Arvo Part, Kim Andre Elaine Hagenberg, Gustav Holst and others. The song list includes “I Saw Three Ships,” “Gloria,” “Peace Upon You, Jerusalem,” “O Love, La Vida es un Carnaval” and more.

Crane Candlelight Concert 2021

Produced by Mountain Lake PBS / NETA

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
