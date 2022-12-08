Crane Candlelight: Peace and Love

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 25 at 6 a.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Students and faculty from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music join together in 2021 to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Crane Candlelight Concert. This year’s performance “Peace and Love,” honors Dean Emeritus Lonel Woods who passed away unexpectedly in May 2021.

For the first time, The Crane Latin Ensemble joins The Crane Chorus and Crane Symphony Orchestra for the holiday program. The concert features works by Johannes Brahms, James Weldon Johnson, Arvo Part, Kim Andre Elaine Hagenberg, Gustav Holst and others. The song list includes “I Saw Three Ships,” “Gloria,” “Peace Upon You, Jerusalem,” “O Love, La Vida es un Carnaval” and more.

Crane Candlelight Concert 2021

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Produced by Mountain Lake PBS / NETA