Wild Horses - A Tale from the Puszta
Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!
Filmed over three years, "Wild Horses - A Tale from the Puszta" is a journey into the secret world of Przewalski's horse, told through the eyes of a young foal named Dot. Many other iconic animals of the grasslands make an appearance, including the Great Bustard, the Aurochs, giant spiders and many more.
Wild Horses - A Tale from the Puszta
Advertisement
1 of 5
The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
Szilagyi Attila
2 of 5
The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
Attila Szilagyi
3 of 5
Young stallion. The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
Szilagyi Attila
4 of 5
Wild horse bachelors. The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
Attila Szilagyi
5 of 5
The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
Attila Szilagyi
Watch On Your Schedule:
This film is available on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.
Distributed by American Public Television