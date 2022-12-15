Give Now
Wild Horses - A Tale from the Puszta

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM PST
Young stallion. The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
Szilagyi Attila
/
APT
Young stallion. The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

Filmed over three years, "Wild Horses - A Tale from the Puszta" is a journey into the secret world of Przewalski's horse, told through the eyes of a young foal named Dot. Many other iconic animals of the grasslands make an appearance, including the Great Bustard, the Aurochs, giant spiders and many more.

Wild Horses - A Tale from the Puszta
Wild Horse Stallions.
The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
Szilagyi Attila
The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
Attila Szilagyi
Young stallion. The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
Young stallion. The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
Szilagyi Attila
Wild horse bachelors
Wild horse bachelors. The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
Attila Szilagyi
The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
The Puszta on the Hungarian plains is home to the largest wild horse herd.
Attila Szilagyi

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
