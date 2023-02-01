LOVE, INEVITABLY

Fridays, Feb, 3 - April 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch the series now with KPBS Passport!

A temperamental dancer from Seville and a pragmatic Italian businessman accidentally meet at an airport. Back at their respective destinations, the memory of each other is so intense that it turns their lives upside down. Candela and Massimo remain connected forever, despite the separation of more than 2,300 kilometres.

From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Friday, Feb, 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Following a chance meeting in an airport, a businessman and flamenco dancer find themselves haunted by memories of each other and a strange attraction.

Episode 2: Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - While Candela tries to free herself of these annoying Visions with the help of an exorcist, Massimo turns to science, convinced he has been struck by a very serious illness. However, when the Visions disappear, both Massimo and Candela feel sad and suffer a degree of nostalgia. Maybe they both really do need these Visions.

Episode 3: Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When Massimo and Candela really are in trouble, the Visions reappear to help them. But do the Visions only want to help, or is there something more between Massimo and Candela?

Episode 4: Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. - Massimo and Candela are at odds with the companions of their respective mothers, both sources of doubt and suspicion. Massimo and Candela get closer and closer to their Visions. Could the complicity that is bringing them closer together be the start of something more?

Episode 5: Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Massimo and Candela’s companions start to complicate their lives. The Visions’ sudden disappearance causes serious problems for the two long-distance lovers: maybe Massimo and Candela aren’t ready to give up on each other--or maybe their feelings for each other are far more real than the Visions that are driving them crazy.

Episode 6: Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When the Visions reappear, something extraordinary happens: both Massimo and Candela finally manage to touch each other. It is now plain for all to see; Massimo and Candela are in love, or rather, in love with the Vision they have of each other, or at least think they are.

Episode 7: Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Without saying anything, Massimo and Candela come to the same decision: to discover the truth, jump on the first plane and meet in person! But will the Visions agree? Or will they start to feel strangely jealous--of each other?

Episode 8: Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Back home, Massimo and Candela continue to look for each other, but never seem to find the right moment to talk on the phone, the fact that things go from bad to worse for both of them doesn’t help: Could love really be the answer to everything? Or will the problematic lives of the two distant lovers push them over the edge?

Episode 9: Friday, March 31at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The lives of Massimo and Candela have taken a very definite downward swing. Even the law is looking for them. With nothing left to lose, Massimo and Candela decide to take off and, finally meet where it all began, in the city where they first met: Prague.

Episode 10: Friday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - At last, Massimo and Candela meet and manage to spend their first night together. It looks as though everything will work out for the best. But just when the two have regained their serenity, Massimo receives some bad news and leaves. Will the two long-distant lovers manage to get back together thanks to the help of the omnipresent Visions who, now, have finally met and joined forces?

Credit:

The Cast: Megan Montaner, Alessandro Tiberi, Pepón Nieto, Carlos Librado, Rosario Pardo, Mariola Fuentes, Celia de Molina.