AMERICA REFRAMED: Finding Kukan

Filmmaker Robin Lung documents her 7-year journey investigating the work and legacy of Chinese American visionary Li Ling-Ai, the uncredited producer of "Kukan." A landmark film, "Kukan" showcased China’s resistance to Japanese occupation during World War II, and was one of the first American feature documentary films to receive an Academy® Award in 1942.

Lung discovers a badly damaged film print of "Kukan," which had been lost for decades, and pieces together the inspirational tale of the two renegades behind its making - Li Ling-Ai and Rey Scott. Relentless, Ling-Ai was determined to shift America’s perception of the Chinese plight by telling the story from a new point-of-view and not only hired Scott but sponsored the rare enterprise.

Robin Lung / GBH LiLing Ai and Rey Scott at ClayTheater in 1941

"Finding Kukan" uses vintage and unseen archival footage to create an unforgettable portrait of a filmmaking pioneer, and shed a light on the longstanding underrepresentation of women and people of color in the movie-making business. Join the film discussion on Facebook

