AMERICA REFRAMED: Finding Kukan

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM PST
Watch on demand for a limited time with the PBS App

Filmmaker Robin Lung documents her 7-year journey investigating the work and legacy of Chinese American visionary Li Ling-Ai, the uncredited producer of "Kukan." A landmark film, "Kukan" showcased China’s resistance to Japanese occupation during World War II, and was one of the first American feature documentary films to receive an Academy® Award in 1942.

Lung discovers a badly damaged film print of "Kukan," which had been lost for decades, and pieces together the inspirational tale of the two renegades behind its making - Li Ling-Ai and Rey Scott. Relentless, Ling-Ai was determined to shift America’s perception of the Chinese plight by telling the story from a new point-of-view and not only hired Scott but sponsored the rare enterprise.

"Finding Kukan" uses vintage and unseen archival footage to create an unforgettable portrait of a filmmaking pioneer, and shed a light on the longstanding underrepresentation of women and people of color in the movie-making business. Join the film discussion on Facebook

The film is available on demand with the PBS App through March 17, 2023.

AMERICA REFRAMED: Finding Kukan | Trailer

Women's History Month Events
womxn-words-weaving-cal.jpg
Dia de la Mujer Exhibition: 'Womxn, Words and Weaving'

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11 AM
Ongoing until May 4, 2023
The Front Arte & Cultura
Free
Leslie-as-Harriet
'The Spirit of Harriet Tubman' at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM
Ongoing until March 7, 2023
North Coast Repertory Theatre
$39
Movie and Craft Night
WomanHouse: Movie and Craft Night

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM
Women’s Museum of California Education Center
$10 - $20
Roses to Rosé on International Women's Day
Roses to Rosé on International Women's Day

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM
Hera Hub La Jolla
$45
Amy Wallen and her book "How to Write a Novel in 20 Pies: Sweet & Savory Secrets of Surviving the Writing Life."
Author of the Month for March 2023: Amy Wallen

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 6 PM
San Diego Central Library 5th floor Virtual Travel Center
Free
Copy of Tiffany-King-768x628.jpg
'Red and Black Alchemies of Flesh': An Audience with Tiffany Lethabo King, PhD

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 5 PM
University of San Diego Humanities Center
Free
Women's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Women's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10 AM
Joan B. Kroc Theatre
VIP $150.00
Women working on WW II aircraft assembly
San Diego Women and Their Role in WWII

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 1 PM
Mission Valley Branch Library
frankenthaler-sdma.jpg
'Modern Women'

Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM
Ongoing until November 7, 2023
San Diego Museum of Art
$8-$20
WMC Education Center
'Crafting Feminism: Textiles of the Women’s Movement'

Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11 AM
Ongoing until September 30, 2023
WMC Education Center
$0-$5

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
